GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Quite a few schools across Guilford County are dealing with downed trees and power outages after Michael.

WFMY News 2's Taheshah Moise went to Grimsley High School where several trees had fallen, and the wind even picked up a tunnel that the football players run through and wrapped it around a fence.

Fortunately, the Grimsley has power, but that's not the case for others across the county.

Guilford County Schools says 50 schools countywide are without power, especially in the High Point area.

Trees are blocking safe pathways to many schools.

We also know there are leaks at Allen J. Prep and Northwest Guilford High School.

Guilford County Emergency Management says they want to err on the side of caution, because the damage goes into neighborhoods as well. Officials didn't want to put anyone at risk heading to or from school.

The good news is that now that the weather has calmed down, it will give crews a chance to assess the damage.

