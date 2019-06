GREENSBORO, N.C. — A line of storms has moved through the Triad and is responsible for a lot of wind related damage. These storms have left several thousand people without power, close to 18,000 as of 3:30 PM.

WFMY





Things will be clearing out and quieting down tonight and into Friday. Lower humidity air rushes in and brings some comfort to our area to end the week. This comfort won't last too long, with humidity and heat returning for the weekend.