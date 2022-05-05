Stay weather aware: Severe storms possible Friday PM

We're tracking a tornado threat, wind threat, and hail threat for the Triad area

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We want you to stay weather aware on Friday. Why? The WFMY News 2 weather team is tracking a threat for severe storms, which could include tornadoes, high winds, and hail. It's moving our way for the afternoon and evening hours to finish off the week. Here's what you need to know.

Where's the system?

We're tracking this storm moving across the South today. It already brought tornadoes and severe storms to Oklahoma and Texas on Wednesday. Now, it's moving across the Deep South on Thursday. For Friday, it will be tracking our way across Tennessee, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

We're tracking a warm front that will move across NC on Friday morning, and then a cold front that will cross Friday night. The area between both of those fronts is typically a risk zone for severe weather. That's the case for all of North Carolina on Friday afternoon and evening.

You can see the current risk level from the Storm Prediction Center below. Currently, our area is in a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms, but that could go up as we get closer.

What's the timing for us?

We mostly want to keep an eye on Friday afternoon and Friday evening. There's a low chance of storms Friday morning or midday. By the afternoon and evening, that's when we'll be warm and humid with a front approaching from the west.

This radar animation loop below gives an estimate on when storms may move in our area:

FRIDAY: Here's a loop of when storms are most likely on Friday.

- We'll keep an eye out morning and midday, but mainly dry

- Storms most likely 3pm - 10pm

- Tornado risk, wind risk, and hail risk

- Just sct showers for Saturday pic.twitter.com/iGnp3sdDAt — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) May 5, 2022

What are the threats for our area?

We're looking at a few lines of showers and storms. The main area of rain and storms will move through in the afternoon and evening.

Along that line of storms, it's possible that some could rotate because we have some twisting winds in the atmosphere on Friday.

So, we'll keep an eye on possible damaging wind gusts and hail, but also the threat of a few tornadoes in North Carolina throughout the day.

What Should You Do?

Have a plan. The best thing to do is make sure you and your family have a severe weather plan ahead of time. Know where your safe spot is in your home but also at your workplace or anywhere else you'd be throughout that time.