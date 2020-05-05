GREENSBORO, N.C. — The WFMY Weather team is tracking the threat of some strong to severe storms through this evening.

As low pressure tracks across North Carolina today, much of the area will see a chilly rain. But, a warm front to the south will work to lift North and push warmer air into parts of our viewing area, especially to the South. If warm air can overcome our cooler air already in place this will increase the likelihood of some strong to severe storms this evening. Main areas to watch will be south of I-40 and especially along and below HWY 64 from Lexington to Asheboro.

Storms Possible South of I-40

WFMY

TIMING:

1 PM - 4 PM: Mainly just cool, scattered showers, temperatures staying in the 50s.

4 PM - 9 PM: A broken line of thunderstorms possible, mainly south of I-40, especially along and below HWY 64.

9 PM - Midnight: Storm threat ending, some clearing overnight.

RELATED: Much cooler, off & on showers through tonight

Hail, High Wind Main Threats with Storms Tonight.

WFMY

IMPACTS:

Damaging wind gusts and hail will be our main threats with any storms that form tonight. There is also a low tornado threat.

Stick with the WFMY Weather team for complete coverage as they track the storm threat this evening. Stay weather aware, have a way to receive weather warnings, and have a plan in place should warnings arise.

RELATED: Nearly every major US airline now requires face masks

RELATED: Missing 13-year-old Kernersville boy found safe



