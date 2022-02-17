Strong winds, heavy rain taper off in the Triad

Greensboro clocked its highest wind gust of 46 mph around 1:30 a.m. Friday, but our weather team says we seem to be out of the thick of things.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Strong winds and heavy rain are tapering off for the Triad Friday morning. Greensboro clocked its strongest wind gust around 1:30 a.m. at 46 mph.

A wind advisory went into effect for our area, and the WFMY News 2 Weather Team advised bringing outdoor furniture inside and charging up electronic devices due to possible outages.

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

3:30 a.m. - The strongest winds and rain are mostly out of our area now, according to meteorologist Christian Morgan.

2:45 a.m. - Weather chat with meteorologist Christian Morgan

1:27 a.m. - Greensboro clocks 46 mph wind gust.

1:20 a.m. - Band of heavy rain and really gusty winds are pushing into the Triad now.

1AM Radar - Band of heavy rain and really gusty winds is pushing into the Triad now. You can see it on radar. 40+ mph gusts will be possible. pic.twitter.com/y14hS03GiK — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) February 18, 2022

1:15 a.m. - More than 1,000 people without power in Forsyth County, according to Duke Energy.

1:00 a.m. - Winds still gusting between 30 and 40 mph across the Triad.

1AM -- Winds still gusting consistently between 30 and 40 mph across the Triad right now without letting up. Probably going to start seeing some more outages soon. pic.twitter.com/tbQn6GSLVU — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) February 18, 2022

12:26 a.m. - Tim Buckley gives an update as heavy rain starts to move in North Carolina.

12:00 a.m. - Some light rain in the Triad. Heavy rain with the highest winds moving into the mountains.

12AM Radar: Some light rain in the Triad. Heavy rain with highest winds moving into western NC now. Tracking to our area for 1am to 4am. Gusts will be in 40-50 mph range. Rain clearing by 5-7am. pic.twitter.com/56Zi2ziao3 — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) February 18, 2022

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

10:15 p.m. - Tim Buckley gives an update about what to expect overnight.

10:06 p.m. - School districts are making decisions about their plans for Friday. Some have already announced delays.

9:50 p.m. - Heavy rain and some storms starting to head our way. Arriving around midnight.

9:50 Radar -- Heavy rain and some storms starting to head our way. Arriving around midnight lasting through about 4am for most of us. Not seeing any lightning in there, it'll mostly be a downpour and wind maker for us. High winds still expected up to 50 mph. pic.twitter.com/r8I8co4Rtc — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) February 18, 2022

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870

Energy United: 1-800-386-4833

Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633

Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667

Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241

City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337

City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

