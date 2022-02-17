x
Strong winds, heavy rain taper off in the Triad

Greensboro clocked its highest wind gust of 46 mph around 1:30 a.m. Friday, but our weather team says we seem to be out of the thick of things.
Credit: WFMY News 2
Be storm ready and have a safety plan in place

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Strong winds and heavy rain are tapering off for the Triad Friday morning. Greensboro clocked its strongest wind gust around 1:30 a.m. at 46 mph. 

A wind advisory went into effect for our area, and the WFMY News 2 Weather Team advised bringing outdoor furniture inside and charging up electronic devices due to possible outages. 

If you spot any severe weather in your area, text a photo or video to 336-379-5775 and include your name and location. Please only share photos and videos if you are safe to do so.

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

3:30 a.m. - The strongest winds and rain are mostly out of our area now, according to meteorologist Christian Morgan. 

2:45 a.m. - Weather chat with meteorologist Christian Morgan 

1:27 a.m. - Greensboro clocks 46 mph wind gust. 

1:20 a.m. - Band of heavy rain and really gusty winds are pushing into the Triad now. 

1:15 a.m. - More than 1,000 people without power in Forsyth County, according to Duke Energy.  

1:00 a.m. - Winds still gusting between 30 and 40 mph across the Triad. 

12:26 a.m. - Tim Buckley gives an update as heavy rain starts to move in North Carolina. 

12:00 a.m. - Some light rain in the Triad. Heavy rain with the highest winds moving into the mountains. 

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

10:15 p.m. - Tim Buckley gives an update about what to expect overnight. 

10:06 p.m. - School districts are making decisions about their plans for Friday. Some have already announced delays. 

RELATED: LIST | School delays for Friday, Feb. 18 due to possible power outages, hazardous conditions
9:50 p.m. -  Heavy rain and some storms starting to head our way. Arriving around midnight.

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

  • Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online
  • Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
  • NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870
  • Energy United: 1-800-386-4833
  • Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633
  • Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667
  • Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241
  • City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337
  • City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

Download WFMY News 2 Apps: If your power or cable goes out, you'll still be able to connect online. Download the WFMY News 2 App for live streaming video, updated weather forecasts, and reports from our field crews.

