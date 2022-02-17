Strong winds, heavy rain taper off in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Strong winds and heavy rain are tapering off for the Triad Friday morning. Greensboro clocked its strongest wind gust around 1:30 a.m. at 46 mph.
A wind advisory went into effect for our area, and the WFMY News 2 Weather Team advised bringing outdoor furniture inside and charging up electronic devices due to possible outages.
If you spot any severe weather in your area, text a photo or video to 336-379-5775 and include your name and location. Please only share photos and videos if you are safe to do so.
FRIDAY, FEB. 18
3:30 a.m. - The strongest winds and rain are mostly out of our area now, according to meteorologist Christian Morgan.
2:45 a.m. - Weather chat with meteorologist Christian Morgan
1:27 a.m. - Greensboro clocks 46 mph wind gust.
1:20 a.m. - Band of heavy rain and really gusty winds are pushing into the Triad now.
1:15 a.m. - More than 1,000 people without power in Forsyth County, according to Duke Energy.
1:00 a.m. - Winds still gusting between 30 and 40 mph across the Triad.
12:26 a.m. - Tim Buckley gives an update as heavy rain starts to move in North Carolina.
12:00 a.m. - Some light rain in the Triad. Heavy rain with the highest winds moving into the mountains.
THURSDAY, FEB. 17
10:15 p.m. - Tim Buckley gives an update about what to expect overnight.
10:06 p.m. - School districts are making decisions about their plans for Friday. Some have already announced delays.
9:50 p.m. - Heavy rain and some storms starting to head our way. Arriving around midnight.
REPORTING POWER OUTAGES
- Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online
- Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
- NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870
- Energy United: 1-800-386-4833
- Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633
- Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667
- Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241
- City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337
- City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111
