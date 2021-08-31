Severe Weather Blog: Tornado watch issued for Rockingham, Stokes, Caswell counties

The Triad should expect some rounds of rain and storms to start Tuesday evening, and end early Wednesday evening.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hurricane Ida brought devastation to the Gulf Coast but is much weaker as it heads closer to the Piedmont-Triad.

The Triad should expect some rounds of rain and storms to start Tuesday evening, and end early Wednesday evening.

WFMY’s Weather Team has you covered.

If you spot any severe weather in your area, text a photo or video to 336-379-5775 and include your name and location. Please only share photos and videos if you are safe to do so.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2021

8:40 p.m. - A Tornado Watch has been issued for the following counties until 3 a.m.: Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Carroll Co., VA, Henry Co., VA, Patrick Co., VA, and Pittsylvania Co., VA.

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870

Energy United: 1-800-386-4833

Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633

Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667

Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241

City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337

City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

STAY CONNECTED

Download WFMY News 2 Apps: If your power or cable goes out, you'll still be able to connect online. Download the WFMY News 2 App for live streaming video, updated weather forecasts, and reports from our field crews.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.