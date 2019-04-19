GREENSBORO, N.C. — A severe weather outbreak potentially spawned funnel clouds and produced damaging wind gusts across the Piedmont Triad.
RELATED: Tornado Warnings Expire For Piedmont Triad Counties
The storm outbreak was part of a widespread system across the southern part of the nation.
RELATED: Storms roar through the South again, killing 2 in Mississippi
It prompted multiple tornado warnings across the state.
Friday afternoon, Ramseur Police department confirmed the report of a funnel cloud.
In Haw River, Hannah Moody captured video of an apparent funnel cloud during a tornado warned storm in Alamance County. It was captured near North Church Street and Hollar Drive.
RELATED: TIMELINE | Tracking Storms This Afternoon
The storm system has brought widespread damage from strong winds and heavy downpours.
In Surry County a number of trees were reported down in the area of Ladonia Church Road, and Pine Street. But there were multiple reports of trees down across the area.
In Winston-Salem a number of trees were reported down across homes and streets including in the Glendale Court area. That including damage to an apartment building in that area. It had to be evacuated but no one was hurt. WFMY News 2's Ben Briscoe spoke to a 15-year-old boy who was inside at the time and rushed to protect his brother when the tree came crashing down.
Some neighbors even became trapped in their homes after a tree fell in Winston-Salem.
Lightning sparked a fire in Trinity. Dave Hathaway captured video of a buidling on fire.
RELATED: Flash Flooding Kills: The Dos and Don'ts When It Comes To Flash Flooding
Heavy rains also caused problems from road flooding to ponding water in yards.
Check out this video of the heavy rain at one point in Guilford Hills.