GREENSBORO, N.C. — A severe weather outbreak potentially spawned funnel clouds and produced damaging wind gusts across the Piedmont Triad.

The storm outbreak was part of a widespread system across the southern part of the nation.

It prompted multiple tornado warnings across the state.

Friday afternoon, Ramseur Police department confirmed the report of a funnel cloud.

In Haw River, Hannah Moody captured video of an apparent funnel cloud during a tornado warned storm in Alamance County. It was captured near North Church Street and Hollar Drive.

The storm system has brought widespread damage from strong winds and heavy downpours.

In Surry County a number of trees were reported down in the area of Ladonia Church Road, and Pine Street. But there were multiple reports of trees down across the area.

PHOTOS | Storm Damage Across The Piedmont Triad Fire crews clear trees after storm Fire crews clear trees after storm Tree crashes on house in Glendale Court in Winston-Salem Tree down after storm Tree down in Glendale Court in Winston-Salem Fallen trees in Winston-Salem Tree damage in Surry Co. Down tree in Clemmons Fallen trees in Surry Co. following tornado warning Cleaning up the damage after storms in Surry Co. Tree snapped in half in Surry Co. Down tree in Clemmons Down tree in Clemmons Trees down across the Piedmont Triad

In Winston-Salem a number of trees were reported down across homes and streets including in the Glendale Court area. That including damage to an apartment building in that area. It had to be evacuated but no one was hurt. WFMY News 2's Ben Briscoe spoke to a 15-year-old boy who was inside at the time and rushed to protect his brother when the tree came crashing down.

Some neighbors even became trapped in their homes after a tree fell in Winston-Salem.

Lightning sparked a fire in Trinity. Dave Hathaway captured video of a buidling on fire.

Heavy rains also caused problems from road flooding to ponding water in yards.

Check out this video of the heavy rain at one point in Guilford Hills.