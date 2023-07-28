Sewer line testing continues, is your neighborhood affected?

Testing starts July 31 and runs through August 11 in different neighborhoods across the Triad.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Starting, July 31 through Friday, August 11, a series of neighborhoods in Greensboro will undergo sewer line smoke testing, officials say.

The neighbors affected are:

o Glenwood Neighborhood

o Downtown Area

o Southside Neighborhood

o Warnersville Neighborhood

o Dust Bowl Neighborhood

o Hampton Homes Neighborhood

o Oakgrove Neighborhood

Officials say during testing, a non-toxic smoke will be introduced and will unveil any open breaks in the City’s sewer collection system.

The smoke is non-toxic, non-staining, white to gray in color, has a slight odor, and creates no fire hazard.

Officials say residents in the area should pour a gallon of water into every sink, tub, and floor drain that is not used on a daily basis before July 31. This will fill the p-traps and ultimately prevent smoke from entering their building.

Traffic signs and cones will be in place at testing locations and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the areas.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.