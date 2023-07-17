Sewer line smoke testing in Greensboro to begin July 19

If you live in the Glenwood neighborhood, keep reading.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you see smoke in the Glenwood neighborhood later in the week, don't be alarmed.

A contractor with the City of Greensboro will start performing smoke testing on sewer lines in the Glenwood neighborhood through Wednesday, July 19 through Wednesday, July 26.

The smoke will be introduced into manholes and will flow through sewer lines, exposing any open breaks and improper connections in the sewer collection system.

City officials said the smoke is non-toxic, non-staining, white to gray in color, with a slight odor and is not a fire hazard

Residents are encouraged to pour a gallon of water into every sink, tub and floor drain that is not used on a daily basis before testing starts, city officials said. This is supposed to fill the p-traps and prevent smoke from entering buildings, city officials said.

