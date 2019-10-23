RALEIGH, N.C. — (WNCN) Authorities arrested a convicted sex offender for showing up at the North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh.

Police say 24-year-old Kymari Garrett was arrested at the state fairgrounds on Monday. Garrett was released from prison in January after serving time for sexual battery involving a 14-year-old.

He was arrested again on Monday and charged with felony sex offender unlawfully on premises with children present.

Garrett is being held in the Wake County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

