GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Sheriff BJ Barnes confirm that they executed a search warrant on a business in Whitsett, during an investigation into human trafficking and prostitution case.

The search warrant was executed on Stoney Creek Spa and Skin Care on Golf House Road West.

Deputies arrested 52-year-old Lixiang Chen and they confiscated $30,000 in cash and 3 vehicles.

Chen is charged with two felony counts of promoting prostitution and one count of continuing criminal enterprise.

We don’t have much info on what this #SexTrafficking press conference will be about, but these are the photos being set up. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/3HFeFU6Q9X — Janson Silvers (@JansonSilvers) May 4, 2018

Sheriff Barnes said the investigation in ongoing and some information won't be release due to the sensitivity of the case. He did confirm more arrests will be made.

