GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — The Kavanaugh hearings are having a real effect on people, across the country. The National Sexual Assault Hotline's phones have been ringing off the hook.

Their online chat has been experiencing quote unprecedented wait times Thursday and Friday.

This spike comes after a nearly 10 hour hearing over sexual assault allegations.

"I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help," said Dr. Christine Blasey Ford during the hearing.

"Little Liza, all of 10 years old said to Ashley we should pray for the woman," said Judge Kavanaugh.

There were passionate pleas from both sides of the Kavanaugh hearings. A doctor of psychology recounted an alleged sexual assault. A supreme court nominee defends his reputation.

The claims, the intensity, and the situation as a whole are having an effect on many.

"Anytime these conversations rise to a public capacity, that can become a trigger. Prolonged exposure to traumatic things can be very traumatizing," said Catherine Johnson, the Director of the Guilford County Family Justice Center.

The Guilford County Family justice center works with victims of sexual assault, and say this has been a tough week. The National Sexual Assault Hotline has also been busy.

They tweeted that their call numbers were up more than 200 percent compared to normal.

"It's not a surprise that more people would be calling and talking about their experiences, more people would be apt to reach out for help," said Johnson.

Leaders with the family justice center say it's troubling there are so many people who have to come forward, but the fact people are feeling more able to come forward is a step in the right direction.

© 2018 WFMY