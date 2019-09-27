RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested Friday and now faces Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor charges following a complaint received by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division revealed that a juvenile had been exploited via social media.

Wednesday, warrants for arrest were obtained leading to the arrested of Michael Aaron Collins, 23.

Collins was charged with nine counts of Felony Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He is currently being held at the Randolph County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

