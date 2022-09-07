Woman sues a Greensboro Bojangles over sexually hostile work environment

From March 2020 to June 2020, the restaurant’s general manager made several sexual remarks to the employee, inappropriately touched her, and grabbed her.

GREENSBORO, Pa. — A woman is suing Bojangles in Greensboro after being sexually harassed for nearly four months, according to a lawsuit.

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed charges against the fast food company Wednesday after a woman said she was in a 'sexually hostile' work environment and was retaliated against after reporting it.

From March 2020 to June 2020, the restaurant’s general manager made several sexual remarks to the employee, inappropriately touched her, and grabbed her, according to the charges from the EEOC.

Soon after the employee reported the general manager's conduct, she was denied the opportunity to participate in a management training program and was moved to a different location as retaliation.

The EEOC seeks back pay, compensatory damages, and punitive damages for the employee, as well as injunctive relief to prevent future harassment and retaliation in the workplace.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.