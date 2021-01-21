Shaq to take on community relations role with Henry County Sheriff's Office

The basketball legend will be the director of community relations for the sheriff's office, they said.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The basketball legend, entertainment icon and general larger-than-life personality Shaquille O'Neal will be bringing his talents to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, Shaq will take up the role of director of community relations in the sheriff's office. He'll be introduced in a press news conference on Friday at 2 p.m.

"As part of Sheriff (Reginald) Scandrett's strategic plan, bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement is paramount," A release said. "Coupled with Dr. O'Neal's philanthropy, Scandrett and Shaq have a specific plan to begin uniting the Henry County community. Join us as we announce our first major community relations project."

Shaq has been an honorary officer and deputy in the past in Arizona, Florida and California.

He's been involved recently with the Henry County Sheriff's Office, lending his presence to a memorial service earlier this month for Deputy Nicholas Howell, who had died of COVID-19 complications.

The iconic basketball star and commentator has been involved in numerous outreach and charitable efforts in Henry County, as well. In December, he gave out Christmas gifts to children in the community.