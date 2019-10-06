OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WWAY) -- A 19-year-old was bitten by a shark at Ocean Isle Beach on Monday, according to family members.

WWAY reports that Brunswick County Dispatch received a call from the beach around 2 p.m. A witness said she saw a young man running across the beach bleeding.

According to the grandmother of Austin Reed, 19, he was out in the surf when he felt a shark bite him.

She described the injury as a "deep tooth bite" on his foot, WWAY reports.

Reed's brothers say he was taken to a hospital in an ambulance and is expected to be okay.

