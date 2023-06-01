'She gave so much to the community' | Pinnacle family known for massive Christmas light display honors loved one

Nancy Brady and her husband began the Christmas light display in 1889. Her family told News 2 she passed away on December 28, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINNACLE, N.C. — A Stokes County family known for putting up a massive Christmas light display each year is in mourning.

Their loved one, Nancy Brady died last week at the age of 74 after fighting liver disease.

News 2 spoke with her granddaughter who says this year's Christmas season wasn't the same without her.

The Brady family started the Brady's Country Christmas in 1989.

"Around Christmas, papa starts putting them out in September and then he takes them down," said Emma Howard.

Her grandparents Ricky and Nancy Brady are the masterminds behind the tradition.

Each year they put up thousands of Christmas lights on Bradley Road in Pinnacle. They did it all for the community to enjoy.

"Papa built my mom and dad's house across the road. They started putting lights on there and then my papa built a cabin down there and started doing tours and they actually did tours in their house as well," said Howard.

This past Christmas, the family put up 700,000 lights but the excitement didn't feel the same.

Nancy Brady had been in the hospital for a while, then on December 28, she passed away from cirrhosis of the liver.

"With it being not good and not being able to function properly it was very hard for her to fight off diseases and stuff," said Howard.

Due to her being in the hospital, Ricky and Nancy couldn't enjoy the lights with their family.

"It was never the same as Papa and Nana but we tried to fulfill it," said Howard.