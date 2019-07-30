GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need your help tracking down a man and a woman 'possibly involved' in an aggravated assault case.

Police say someone fired shots at 21-year-old Graciella Pita-Martinez on July 21. It happened at the Family Fare gas station on Patterson Street.

Guilford/Greensboro Crime Stoppers

Pita-Martinez told WFMY News 2 her 4-year-old son was in the car when it happened, and he heard the shots. She said it was 'terrifying' and she's 'so glad nothing major happened to {her} loves.'

Greensboro Police say the possible suspects didn't know the victim.

The 911 call the victim made also indicates she had no idea who was shooting toward her car.

"Is this anyone you know who did this?" The 911 operator said.

"No, I don't know who it was," the victim stated.

Police also have pictures of the car they believe to be involved. It's described as a red Ford Mustang, 1999-2004 model, missing the front bumper.

Was this a random act of violence?

The victim says some dirty looks were exchanged as she was pumping gas, and things escalated quickly.

"I looked at her in a way like what was her problem, but I guess they got even more offended and whatnot, and he shot the car."

And it didn't stop at the gas station. The two caught up with Pita-Martinez at a red light and she says the man pointed the gun right at her face.

"He said 'don't you ever do that again' and he pointed it at me and I said 'do what?' And that's when the light turned green and he just left."

Police say no one was hurt, but whoever did this will be charged with Aggravated Assault.

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip.