GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman doing the right thing by trying to help another driver is dead. Sheanna Bonner, of Greensboro, was helping a driver whose car was having problems when she was struck by an oncoming driver in an SUV.

Police say the accident happened on Meadowood Street between Edith Lane and Wendover Avenue around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Bonner was a math teacher, a friend and a great person, her friends say.

WFMY News 2 has confirmed Bonner was an 8th grade math teacher with Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools from 2012-2017, according to the district.

"She was a great person, smart and funny," said Danesha Kiser, "She loved to teach. She used to be a math teacher and also worked in the medical field.”

Kiser said she met Bonner through her husband, and that she was a wonderful woman.

Greensboro Woman Hit, Killed While Trying to Help Disabled Vehicle

Bonner died from her injuries. No one else was hurt. T

Police are still investigating.