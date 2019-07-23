PITTSBORO, N.C. — A lion has died at the Carolina Tiger Rescue. The rescue organization said Sheba became overheated this past week and they were unable to get her cooled down. The staff worked for more than 24 hours to cool her down by giving her IV fluids and other supplemental therapies, but her kidney and liver were unable to recover. The rescue organization said they had to make the “heartbreaking decision to let her go.”

Carolina Tiger Rescue We have sad news to share about Sheba Lion. Sheba overheated this past week and despite the quick reaction from the staff to get in with her and get her cooled down, her liver and kidneys were unable...

Carolina Tiger Rescue said the following about Sheba:

“Sheba will forever be remembered as the matriarch of the pride of three that came to us from Texas. She always kept Sebastian and Tarzan in line and was the first to work out new enrichment items. Her confidence and leadership was seen the moment she stepped into Quarantine on her first day. Rather than being worried about the new people, she felt the need to walk around and check out everything about her new space. She walked the perimeter, stood on her hind feet and looked at the roof, and sniffed every corner. While Sebastian and Tarzan hold a special place in my heart as the more delicate members of the pride, Sheba will also stand out to me as the epitome of what it means to be a lion – strong, confident, and smart. Her presence will be greatly missed in the sanctuary, but most especially on Oak Hill.”