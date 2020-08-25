Sheetz employee tests positive for COVID-19

Sheetz said the employee works at the gas station on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Sheetz employee in Greensboro tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheetz said the employee works at the gas station on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. The company said the employee last worked at the store on Tuesday. Sheetz has temporarily closed for deep cleaning before it reopens.

Sheetz released the following statement:

"Sheetz was informed this afternoon that an employee at our store location along Spring Garden Street in Greensboro, NC, has tested positive for COVID-19. This employee last worked at this store location today, August 25, 2020. Our top priority is the health and wellness of our customers and employees. Because of this positive test, this store location was immediately closed and is being professionally deep cleaned, sanitized and disinfected before it will reopen. Our gas pumps are also being sanitized and cleaned.