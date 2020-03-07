Colfax Sheetz employee tests positive for COVID-19

In lieu of the positive diagnosis, the store location has closed immediately and is being professionally cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized.

COLFAX, N.C. — A Sheetz store employee at the Sandy Ridge Road location in Colfax has tested positive for COVID-19. Sheetz said the employee had not worked at the store location since June 27, 2020.

In addition, Sheetz says because of expected low staffing levels, it will remain closed until Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

'We will continue to put the health and well-being of our customers and employees first as this unprecedented health crisis continues,” Sheetz said via a release.