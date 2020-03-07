x
Skip Navigation

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

Colfax Sheetz employee tests positive for COVID-19

In lieu of the positive diagnosis, the store location has closed immediately and is being professionally cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized.

COLFAX, N.C. — A Sheetz store employee at the Sandy Ridge Road location in Colfax has tested positive for COVID-19. Sheetz said the employee had not worked at the store location since June 27, 2020. 

In lieu of the positive diagnosis, the store location has closed immediately and is being professionally cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized. 

In addition, Sheetz says because of expected low staffing levels, it will remain closed until Tuesday, July 7, 2020. 

'We will continue to put the health and well-being of our customers and employees first as this unprecedented health crisis continues,” Sheetz said via a release. 

Other Stories: 

Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states heading into holiday weekend

High Point Market receives funds for COVID-19 safety plans

Durham man sentenced to 8 years in prison for transportation of child pornography