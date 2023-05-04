Sheetz offering $1.85 a gallon for limited time

The gas station chain will be reducing gas prices of E85 to $1.85 a gallon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Sheetz gas station is lowering gas prices to help customers at the pump.

The gas station chain will be offering $1.85 a gallon for E85 gas. This offer is for a limited time from now until midnight on April 30.

This offer is available at all Sheetz locations that sell E85.

Not all vehicles are suitable for E85 gas.

E85 contains more ethanol and is not compatible with all vehicles because it is a different type of fuel. It is made specifically for "flexible fuel vehicles" or FFVs. Be sure to check your owner’s manual to see if your car is able to use E85.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY for the free app to add to your account. You can add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.