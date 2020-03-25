ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz announced Wednesday that it will pay store employees an extra $3 per hour through April 23.

The temporary raises are in a show of support for those who are "working tirelessly through the COVID-19 crisis," the company said in a press release.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of Sheetz and their commitment to serve our customers and communities as an essential business during this critical time has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “This special compensation is just one way to express our gratitude during this difficult time.”

Sheetz is also actively hiring store employees as the company focuses on its response to increased consumer demand. The company said 1,300 full-time and part-time jobs are available.

RELATED: Truckers working overtime, pleading with public to stop stockpiling

Sheetz said the health and well-being of its team members, customers and the communities is a top priority as the coronavirus situation continues to evolve.

Sheetz said it has made several changes in response to COVID-19, including suspending self-serve coffee, self-serve fountain beverages, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks, and F’Real milkshakes as well as self-serve bakery items. The stores are also enhancing daily cleaning routines with a focus on high touch surface areas such as gas pumps, order points, countertops, and door handles.

RELATED: Impacted by coronavirus? Here's how to file for unemployment in North Carolina

RELATED: List of businesses to close by 5 p.m. Wednesday as coronavirus cases grow

RELATED: List: Restaurant deals offered during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: North Carolina textile mill leading push to make 10 million face masks per week