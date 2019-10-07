A Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain is putting Bitcoin ATMs in six shops around the state and one in North Carolina, giving customers the ability to buy and sell the cryptocurrency with U.S. dollars.

Sheetz, based in Altoona, Pennsylvania, announced Tuesday it has teamed up with Coinsource to put the ATMs in the five Pennsylvania stores and a shop in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Winston-Salem location featuring the ATM is at 2505 Somerset Center Drive.

Ryan Sheetz, a vice president at the company, says the chain is always trying to be innovative and give customers what they want.

Customers must enroll with Coinsource before they can use the ATMs. Then, they'll be able to make transactions from $5 to $5,000 per day from the machines.

Family-owned Sheetz operates over 585 stores in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Last month, Arizona-based convenience store Circle K partnered with DigitalMint to install Bitcoin ATMs in 20 shops in Arizona and Nevada.

