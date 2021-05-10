Sheetz to give $2 an hour wage increase for all employees, announces summer stimulus program

According to Sheetz, the $2 an hour increase for all 18,000 employees will start May 21.

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz announced they're giving all store employees a $2 an hour wage increase Monday.

The family owned and operated restaurant and convenience chain said the permanent increase equals to a $50 million annual investment and comes on after the company’s $28.5 million investment in store employee wages announced in February.

The company also announced a $12 million investment in a summer stimulus program which will provide store employees an additional $1 an hour wage increase from May 21 until September 23.

“To attract and retain top talent, we know we need to continue to invest in our employees,” Travis Sheetz, President/COO of Sheetz said. “That investment includes more than just competitive wages. We provide career growth opportunities and a clear path to promotion so life at Sheetz can be not just a job, but a career.”

