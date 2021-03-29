Sheetz to hire 500 in North Carolina, more than 2,800 company-wide

Sheetz will hold a hiring day event Wednesday for full-time and part-time positions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sheetz announced it will hire more than 2,800 new employees at its 619 store locations. The company said it plans to hire nearly 500 in North Carolina.

Sheetz will hold a hiring day event for full-time and part-time positions on Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at all of its stores.

Recently, Sheetz announced it plans to invest $28.5 million in-store employee wages. The company also changed its parental leave policy to allow for up to 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

Sheetz was also recently named one of People’s 50 companies that care during the pandemic.

If you do plan to apply for a position you will need to wear a mask. You must also check-in at the register and then wait in your car for the interview time.