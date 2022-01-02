Shell gas station open on edge of evacuation zone in Winston-Salem as plant fire burns

The gas station is one of the few still open on the edge of an evacuation zone extending in a one-mile radius around the Weaver Fertilizer Plant due to a fire.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There were a steady number of customers at the Shell gas station on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem Tuesday.

Store clerk Richard Nixon said business is nowhere near what he usually sees for a weekday. “Because of the burning at the factory, we have a slow day. Everything is close surrounding, all the offices everything is slow, so customers are also slow,” Nixon explained.

The gas station is one of the few still open on the edge of an evacuation zone extending in a one-mile radius around the Weaver Fertilizer Plant due to a fire. Officials said the fire could possibly cause an explosion.

Some of his customers are people like Oscar Lagrant, who lives on the edge of the evacuation area. He said he'll stay inside as much as possible with no plans to leave.

“Not right now because the smoke is died down a lot. If it was still getting a great deal of smoke, and the wind is changed,” Lagrant said.

Others closed their businesses and got their loved ones out of the way of any potential danger.

“I have more peace about it,” Sharon Johnson said. Johnson runs a group home near the plant. Her four residents were taken to a hotel.

“We had to pack clothes, explain to them what we were doing, and kind of rush out. I’m sure it was very confusing for them,” Johnson explained. She’s also hosting her brother and his family, who live in that part of town trying to make the most of a very stressful time.

Johnson said, “We're actually treating it kind of like a snow day. We’re pretty glued to the TV right now and just spending time together.”