Water leak at senior center in Winston-Salem displaces residents

A water leak at Somerset Court of University Place left several residents displaced during the holidays.
Credit: Winston-Salem Fire Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Emergency crews have cleared the scene after a water leak at Somerset Court of University Place, a senior center, in Winston-Salem Monday.

According to the center, a pipe burst early in the morning due to the cold weather.

Thirteen of the residents that were displaced are being temporarily lodged at their sister facility in Winston-Salem.

At this time it is not clear when repairs will be finished.

The story is developing.

