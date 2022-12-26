Water leak at senior center in Winston-Salem displaces residents

A water leak at Somerset Court of University Place left several residents displaced during the holidays.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Emergency crews have cleared the scene after a water leak at Somerset Court of University Place, a senior center, in Winston-Salem Monday.

According to the center, a pipe burst early in the morning due to the cold weather.

Thirteen of the residents that were displaced are being temporarily lodged at their sister facility in Winston-Salem.

At this time it is not clear when repairs will be finished.

The story is developing.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

