MOUNT AIRY, N.C. – A possible solution for a Piedmont community helping the most vulnerable.

The Shepherd’s House, a homeless shelter for women and families, could have a new home, in a different location, after a vote by city leaders Thursday.

Earlier this month, city commissioners turned down the shelter’s request to expand from an 18-person facility to a 46-person facility, citing problems with rezoning. The Shepherd’s House board of directors hoped to expand to the plot of empty land behind the current building, but now, the shelter may end up in a different location entirely.

As homelessness grows in the city, county, and surrounding area, the Shepherd’s House hopes to better serve the community.

People like Gayle McCray know that service firsthand.

“It's like I came in and walked into an angel, who was here just for me,” she said.

For almost two decades, she lived on the streets in Winston-Salem. It was a cycle she didn't think she could break.

“I had to do what I had to do to survive. I realized I couldn't stay with nobody unless I had something to offer,” she said, “Once I got on that road, I did not realize that the road was going to keep me there. But I kept going further and further down.”

When she got to the shelter in 2015, McCray ran into an old friend: the executive director, Mary Boyles. Back in college, the two of them played softball together.

“To come here, and meet a person that I had met and played ball with 30 years ago...and it was like, that's when I knew I was supposed to be here,” she said, “It was like a God intervention thing.”

On Thursday, amid pressure from many in the community, leaders forged a new plan: to work with the shelter to find a new, bigger location.

“City owned property in another location that's close to downtown, which I feel will be an even better location for them,” said Steve Yokeley, a city commissioner.

At the meeting, Yokeley and another commissioner proposed a specific plot of land to give the shelter, however, after hearing from the board – the commissioners decided to team up to come up with a location that suits everyone.

While plans for the new shelter are up in the air, McCray is hopeful for a brighter future - for her, and others seeking help. These days, she’s clean and off the streets – living in her own home, and says it’s possible for others – with help from places like the Shepherd’s House.

“Somebody's out there really desperate saying, God how do I change? How do I get this right?” she said.

As for the future location, a new plan will be presented, and voted on, it at the next meeting, June 7th.

