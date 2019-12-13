GREENSBORO, N.C. — Within the past two months, three deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office have been shot. Luckily, none of these shootings were deadly, and each of the officers is either recovering or back to work.

"The mindset, the mental capacity, the physical piece of it, it’s tough on all of us," said Sheriff Danny Rogers, "Especially those who have been victims of the shootings."

Back on October 14, two deputies were injured after an hours-long standoff on Braddock Road in High Point. The Sheriff's Office was serving civil papers, but the suspect, Victor Jarvis, barricaded himself inside the home.

At around 6:56 p.m., after exhausting all efforts to get Jarvis to peacefully surrender, the Sheriff's SERT team entered the house. That's when investigators say Jarvis shot two deputies.

One of the deputies was struck in the jaw and another was shot in the upper right arm.

"He’s actually going through a second surgery," the Sheriff said about the deputy shot in the jaw, "He’s been improving from the first surgery, but it’s a process. We pray that he will continue to improve."

Sheriff Rogers said the deputy shot in the upper arm has returned to work, after undergoing an evaluation by the Sheriff's Office.

Then earlier this week, another deputy was shot while serving a criminal warrant on Moody Street in Greensboro.

"He went through surgery today. He is doing well," said Sheriff Rogers, "He was shot in his hand. We’re looking for a speedy recovery with him as well."

