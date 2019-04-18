WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Wilkes County say 20-year-old Lauren Hall is home safe after being kidnapped from her house and held against her will.

The man suspected of dragging across the yard and holding her against her will is in custody, Rosalina Duarte-Cruz turned himself in Friday morning. Deputies say two have had an ongoing relationship.

Duarte-Cruz has been charged with Second Degree Kidnapping and Assault on a Female.

If you have any information please call the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office at 336-838-9111 or call 911.