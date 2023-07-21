Sheriff's office confirms two incidents of 'suspicious' activity at Piedmont Triad Farmers Market

Guilford County Sheriff's Department says both incidents occurred in the last month and so far have not confirmed if anyone could be charged.

COLFAX, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Department says there have been 2 incidents of suspicious activity at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market.

They say both occurred in the last month.

One vendor says a man followed her 13-year-old son into the bathroom.

Another man, who works for one of the vendors, tells us something similar happened to him.

Neither wanted to be identified or go on camera for an interview.

Both say incidents happened inside the bathrooms near building 2 where most of the produce vendors are set up.

They believe it was the same man but the sheriff's office hasn't confirmed those details.

Vendors at the market say safety is always top of mind.

Especially if they're there early in the morning or late in the evening.

"Now we keep an eye out and look out for things. It's one of those the ones they tell you you keep your ears perked up your eyes open a little bit more," said Angie Barr.

"I think that's critical because we want people to enjoy the farmers market. Especially families so knowing that they have their eyes out and they're aware that's the first step because if they see something strange they can call and get some authorities out here," said Kristen Tibbetts.

The state Department of Agriculture oversees the Farmers Market.

A statement from a state spokesperson reads "The well-being and comfort of our customers and vendors are of utmost concern to us and we have taken measures to ensure an enjoyable environment here at the Farmers Market. An individual who made some vendors feel uncomfortable was brought to the attention of market management this week."

Management with the farmers market says the individual has been banned from the property.

Those we spoke with say more needs to be done to keep everyone safe and that more law enforcement, especially on their busiest days, would be a good start.