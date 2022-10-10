19-year-old taken to the hospital after shooting in Winston-Salem

Police said it happened outside the William C. Sims, Sr. Recreation Center on Alder Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Winston-Salem.

Police said it happened right around 5:30 p.m. outside the William C. Sims, Sr. Recreation Center on Alder Street.

Officers arrived and found evidence of the shooting in the parking lot of Happy Hill Park, and at the recreation center.

Jatavious Jacobs McMillian was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Police said McMillian’s wound is not life-threatening.

Investigators said he was standing at the front of a recreation center when he saw a person, he did not recognize start shooting at him in from the Happy Hill parking lot.

McMillian then ran inside the recreation center and got a ride to the hospital.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

