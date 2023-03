Greensboro police said there is no suspect information available at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is injured after a shooting at Coco Bongo on Randleman Road, Greensboro police say.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 11:20 p.m. Sunday.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.