Shooting at Dudley High School prompts meeting for parents

Those who attended the meeting were able to share their suggestions on what could be done. One of the suggestions staggering exit times for those leaving games.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Those who attended the meeting at Dudley High School were able to share their opinions on what could be done.

WFMY News 2's Nixon Norman spoke with one of those parents, Ch-Hara Pearson. She believes several safety measures were put in place for Friday's game but shared some of the suggestions she made and heard tonight.

"One of the suggestions that I made it was, they can't attend unless they're with an adult over the age of 21, that was one of the suggestions. One of the other parents suggested that there be a staggered exit during the games to allow it to not be so much congestion. Another parent suggested blocking off Lincoln Street so that no one can come on Lincoln Street and there be other points of pick up," Pearson said.

She also mentioned school leaders said this is not the last conversation about this incident. A neighbor who lives across the street from Dudley High School also believes situations like these should not be easily forgotten.

"It's just sad, the way that people just forget about it even just a few days later. They forget all about it. It's on the news for a while but then after a while it's forgotten about," Rick Pennix said.

After Dudley's game ended, police say shots were fired in a parking lot causing a chaotic scene.

One man died, 59-year-old Matthew Grant, a Dudley alumni.

Several others were injured, including one student grazed by a bullet and others hit by the suspects car.

Greensboro police sent WFMY News 2 several 911 calls of people telling telling operators what they saw.

With one caller saying, "I'm at Dudley High School, there was a shooting. Somebody drove a car through a crowd of people and got out and started shooting."

Another said, "this man got shot, he shot, he shot, he got shot." He operator replied, "OK, all right, just a second, you said you're at Dudley High School?" The caller answered, "yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, we're in the parking lot, we're in the parking lot by the Lincoln Academy and the football field,"

Dudley is scheduled to play another home game this weekend.