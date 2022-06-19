1 injured after shooting in Winston-Salem

A man is being treated with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after his car was shot at.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after responding to call about a man shot in his car Sunday morning.

Police found the man and a teenage passenger on I-40, near the highway 52 southbound ramp.

Investigators said the two were traveling from an unknown location around Silas Creek Pkwy and Buchanan St, when their vehicle was shot multiple times.

Police said the man was hit at least two times and drove the car west on I-40, where he was unable to keep going.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The teenage passenger was not injured and the investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800