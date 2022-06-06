Greensboro police investigating 2 shootings and 1 stabbing

Police got calls about back-to-back shootings and incidents happening in the triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people were shot in Greensboro and a person was stabbed, according to police.

Greensboro police said they got a call about a shooting around 11:52 p.m. Sunday. That's where police said they found two victims, who were taken to a local hospital by EMS with unknown injuries.

Early Monday morning around 1:01 a.m. officers said they got a call about a shooting on the 300 block of Mount Olive Drive. Police said EMS took the victim to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Then at 3:09 a.m. police got a call about a stabbing at the Intown Suites Extended Stay on 501 Americhase Drive. Someone drove the victim to the hospital to be treated for their stab wound.

All of these investigations are ongoing.

