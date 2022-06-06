x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Greensboro police investigating 2 shootings and 1 stabbing

Police got calls about back-to-back shootings and incidents happening in the triad.
Credit: chatchaiphoto - stock.adobe.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people were shot in Greensboro and a person was stabbed, according to police. 

Greensboro police said they got a call about a shooting around 11:52 p.m. Sunday. That's where police said they found two victims, who were taken to a local hospital by EMS with unknown injuries.

Early Monday morning around 1:01 a.m. officers said they got a call about a shooting on the 300 block of Mount Olive Drive. Police said EMS took the victim to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Then at 3:09 a.m. police got a call about a stabbing at the Intown Suites Extended Stay on 501 Americhase Drive. Someone drove the victim to the hospital to be treated for their stab wound. 

All of these investigations are ongoing.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Other Trending Stories

RELATED: 2 people hurt in N. English Street shooting in Greensboro

RELATED: Attempted robbery sends one person to hospital after being shot in Winston-Salem

RELATED: The Triad experiences another violent weekend

More Videos

In Other News

Guilford County Schools Valedictorians share the stressful search for scholarship money