Shooting Of 7-Year-Old Girl Highlights High Point's Growing Violence Problem

WFMY News 2 did a deep dive into FBI Crime statistics going all the way back to 2013. 2017 numbers are the most recent accurate numbers available.

Including 2013, in the five years of 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 those FBI crime statistics show a steady rise in both violent crimes, and murders in High Point.

In 2013 the FBI shows there were 556 violent crimes. In 2016, that number jumped all the way up to 721. The number for 2017 wasn't available.

As for murders, in 2013 High Point has just two. In 2017 they had 20. To be fair, that seems to be higher than the trend they were experiencing up to that point, because in 2016 and 2015 they had 7 and 8 murders respectively.

One point that has been brought up though is what about the population? If the population goes up, you would expect crime to go up as well. We looked at that too.

In 2013 there were 107,261 people living in High Point according to those FBI statistics. In 2016 that number rose to 111,435 people. An increase of almost 4 percent.

The violent crimes though, rose by nearly 30 percent in that same time span.