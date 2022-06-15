Stand off at Relax Inn on McKnight Mill Rd in Greensboro, police say

Police said they got a call about 'shots fired' around 7:22 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is in a stand-off with police at a motel in Greensboro Wednesday night, according to police reports.

Greensboro 911 communications said they got a call about shots fired on the 1700 Block of McKnight Mill Road at the Relax Inn.

Police are asking for drivers to void this area or use an alternate route of travel.

