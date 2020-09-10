1 person shot at Walmart store in Rocky Mount

Deputies and police officers are investigating a shooting at a Walmart store in Rocky Mount, NC.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — One person was shot Friday afternoon at a Walmart store in Rocky Mount.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office and Rocky Mount Police Department are investigating the shooting which occurred just before 5:00 p.m. at the store located on Benvenue Road.

“Two sets of individuals, who had previous interactions, were involved in an altercation, which resulted in a shooting,” a news release from Rocky Mount police said.

WNCN reports, one person was taken to Nash UNC Health Care for treatment. Police said they identified the suspects.

Law enforcement said the shooting was not an “active shooter situation.”