Deputies who killed wanted man after chase onto NC Zoo property were justified in their actions, district attorney rules

Troy Chase Caster was killed by deputies after a multi-county chase on January 7, 2020.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies shot and killed a man on North Carolina Zoo property following a multi-county chase on January 7, 2020. On Monday, Randolph County District Attorney Andrew Gregson announced the deputies were justified in their actions.

The investigation found that the deputies' use of deadly force against 21-year-old Troy Chase Caster was "reasonable and necessary in response to the threat. The Deputies' actions were lawful, justified and proper under U.S. Constitutional law and the North Carolina law,” according to the report.