WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have arrested two people in the shooting death of 16-year-old Jaymyian Stinson.

Stinson was found on March 10, with a gunshot wound at an apartment on Anson Street. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

On April 1, police arrested 21-year-old Brianna Delph and 23-year-old Romonnie Dotson who are both charged with murder. Dotson was already in the Cabarrus County Jail for unrelated charges. Bond was denied for both Delph and Dotson.

