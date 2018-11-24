Jamestown, NC (WFMY) -- After those Black Friday deals come to an end, shoppers are encouraged to patronize businesses in their community. The holiday shopping continues nationwide with a push to shop local on Small Business Saturday.

Here in the Triad, several small businesses, as well as holiday shoppers are preparing for another big day of shopping.

"Small Business (Saturday) is one of our busiest days of the year," said Flare DiChiaro. DiChiaro owns and runs Flare's Boutique on East Main Street in Jamestown. On Friday, the boutique was buzzing with shoppers, a sign that things were off to a good start for the entrepreneur this holiday shopping season.

PHOTOS | Flare's Boutique In Jamestown

"We do get traffic on Black Friday. We were actually closed last year but we decided to open this year. But a lot of people wait until Small Business Saturday to support local," added DiChiaro.

In 2010, credit card company, American Express, started the Small Business Saturday initiative to help with the impact of the recession. The aim was to get folks to spend their money shopping at small businesses in order to support local retailers and restaurants.

People are urged to shop the websites of businesses in their communities or go there in person.

Last year, millions of Americans spent nearly $13 billion on Small Business Saturday.

"I'm glad that they do that because I feel like it gives more recognition to smaller businesses and it's not all about the bigger corporations," said Logan Riley, a frequent shopper at Flare's.

"The store will probably be empty by tomorrow if it is anything like last year. Last year was unbelievable and people lined up outside to get in," concluded DiChiaro.

