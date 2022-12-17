Shoppers on the hunt for last-minute holiday bargains

Friendly Center in Greensboro was one of many places throughout the Triad, buzzing with Santa's helpers, hoping to check the last few names off their shopping lists.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The sprint to fill Santa's sleigh is on as we countdown the final shopping days before Christmas.

Friendly Center in Greensboro was packed to the brim, on Saturday, with Santa's helpers looking for that last minute something.

From the hunt for the perfect parking spot to long lines, packages boxes and bags, there is no mistaking the holiday shopping season is not over yet.

"I thought I would come out this weekend to get some last minute stuff, stuff that I know won't be shipped on time," said Catherine Goins.

"We started, what time this morning? 10:30? So, we've kind of been in and out all day," said Scotti Teschke.

Super Saturday came a week early this year with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day falling on a weekend.

Historically, the Saturday before Christmas the busiest shopping day of the holiday season.

According to the National Retail Federation, 158 million consumers were expected to pack stores across the country.

"It's a little hectic out. Especially driving. We've always been hit a couple times in parking lots and driving through friendly center," said Scotti Teschke.

"There's still time you just have to find a time where it's not as congested and you'll be fine," said Catherine Goins.

"It's been amazing today. I don't think I've ever seen more people in the store at one time," said Marc Holcomb, owner of Toys and Co. in Greensboro.

Local businesses are reaping the benefits of a busy holiday season.

Toys and Co. was over running with customers all day long.

The local toy store is celebrating their 45th Christmas in the Triad.

"It's what we work all year for. We feel like if we treat people right all year then when everybody has a need at the end of the year, then it will pay off and we are seeing that this year, it's been fantastic," said Holcomb.

If you're shipping Christmas gifts this year, you'll want to get those packages on their way sooner rather than later.

Ground shipping deadlines have already come and gone for the season.

The Priority Shipping deadline for USPS is Monday, December 19th.