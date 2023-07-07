Better Business Bureau shares tips for safe shopping!

You hear it all the time, don't click links or attachments from people you don't know. It can go a long way toward protecting your information

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You see the tips all the time, don't click links or attachments from people you don't know. Protect your financial information, Shop online with a designated credit card, or use Apple or google pay. All are ways to keep your accounts from getting hacked, but they aren't the only ways. Wfmy News 2 spoke with Lechelle Yates from the Better Business Bureau on how to shop safely.

Prime Day Scams

Amazon Prime days start next Tuesday and scammers will be out in force ready to take advantage. They're hoping you won't keep track of what you ordered and may try to slip in a fake order confirmation.

In order to protect yourself experts say:

• Be wary of false urgency.

• Only Trust Amazon’s app and website.

• Check BBB Scam Tracker

Fake order confirmations won't be the only way scammers will try to trick you during Prime Days. Many retailers will be sending emails and posting ads about their special deals. And scammers will be pumping out their versions.

Their ads and emails will be enticing many offering too-good-to-be-true prices and after you order you either get substandard products or nothing at all from these websites.

Online Shopping Scams

• Think before you click.

• Know the advertiser.

• Watch out for fake websites

• Shop with a credit card

• Keep documentation

Fake Airline Call Centers

Scammers aren't just posing as legitimate retailers they're also posing as airline call centers.

What Happens

• You search for the customer service number

• The fake customer service representative answers quickly

• They rebook your flight for a fee

• You end up giving your credit card information to a scammer

How to Protect Yourself

• Get the airline customer service number

• Verify the website URL

• The representative should answer using the name of the airline

• Understand you may be on hold

• Report page to search engine

Employment Scams

Employment scams continue to be a problem. In fact, the number of job scams reported to BBB for 2023 shows the number has nearly tripled compared to the same period last year.

Types of employment scams

Reshipping Jobs

Mystery Shopper/Car Wrapping

Signs of a Job Scam

Higher-than-average pay

No face-to-face interview

Jobs requiring you to pay money

Remote jobs involving checks

Cold calls about jobs

First Steps for a Job Hunter

Research companies offering jobs at BBB.org.

Find a number on the business’s website and call to confirm the job or offer is real.

Check the email address to ensure that it is connected to the company and not a personal “Gmail” or “Yahoo” address.

Phony Process Servers

A new variation of an impersonation scam is flooding phones, it's not phony debt collectors calling, now it's phony process servers. BBB Scam Tracker is getting numerous reports about this new twist.

What Happens

• You get a call from the "process server"

• They ask you to confirm sensitive personal information

• The scammer stresses an urgent matter

• If you ask too many questions, the scammer gets angry

Protect Yourself

• Don't give personal information.

• Be wary of scare tactics