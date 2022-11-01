COVID-19 staffing shortages impacting Greensboro trash collection

The city of Greensboro is facing a current shortage of solid waste drivers due to COVID-19. Trash may be collected earlier or later than usual.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro city officials said a shortage of solid waste drivers due to COVID-19 is going to impact trash collection.

Staff will continue to collect garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulk items on a regular schedule but the time of the collection may be earlier or later than usual.

"It’s just strain on what our employees are doing, how they feel about their jobs knowing that for (Tuesday) for instance, they're having to make up for four people who are home sick isolated with COVID or isolated due to COVID," said Chris Marriott who's the Greensboro Field Operations Department's deputy director. "On Friday, it was seven individuals that were out so that really puts us in a bind, having to work extra hours."

The city needs 45 drivers total for all of the residential waste needs. Thirty of those drivers drive automated trucks that do garbage and recycling. Marriott said that is where they have issues filling staffing holes when they're out.

"Those automated trucks that pick up the garbage cans, it takes a few weeks minimum training to get somebody comfortable with that," Marriott said. "They pick up anywhere between 850 to 1000, maybe 1,100 cans a day (...). "It’s not something that we can even take some of our drivers and put them in because it’s such a specialized piece of equipment."

Greensboro officials are now having to split up routes to make sure everything is covered. The day-to-day collection schedule is not changing, but trucks will be collecting earlier and later than usual. Marriott said the best advice is to get your garbage cans out the night before your collection day.

"Have patience with us," Mariott said. "We're not meaning to neglect you, if we have, if we missed you, it’s just because of staffing, we're operating with 2/3 of what we are used to (and) other people have to pick up the slack and we’re trying to get everything done."