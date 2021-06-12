'Shot and Chaser:' People get the coronavirus vaccine and a free beer in Columbia

The South Carolina Brewers Guild partnered with DHEC to help people get the coronavirus shot. Afterwards, people will be able to get a free beer or soda.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — People are able to get the coronavirus vaccine and a free beer if they participate at the "Shot and Chaser" event at local breweries.

Getting a shot at a brewery. Not the one you're probably thinking of, but the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thomas Bowen, the Midlands Region Health Director, talked about the start of the Shot and Chaser campaign.

"It's good opportunity for us to get out of the clinics and come out here to the people and meet them where they are and get as many people vaccinated as possible," said Bowen. "It's just an opportunity for us to reach the 20 to 24-year-olds crowd. That is one of our least vaccinated demographics."

The South Carolina Brewers Guild partnered with DHEC to help people get the coronavirus shot.

Afterwards, people will be able to get a free beer or non-alcoholic drink.

Tony Brown, the Director of Sales for River Rat, believes it was important to help the community in this way.

"I think the way we see it, someone has to do it. It's a great opportunity to kind of get more people vaccinated of course and just trying to do our part in the community," explained Brown.

Stefan Diaz, received his Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the event.

"I was told to come get my vaccination, get a free beer out of it. To me, it sounds like a win-win," said Diaz.

He thought it was important to get the vaccine to protect others.

"Peace of mind. I have hundreds of clients that I see on a daily basis. It really is for them, not for me. The beer is definitely for me, that's for sure," laughed Diaz.