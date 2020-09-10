x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local News

Shots fired at Rockingham County sheriff's deputy

Sheriff Sam Page said the suspect has been taken into custody.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — There's an active investigation happening in Reidsville after officials say shots were fired at a Rockingham County sheriff's deputy on Friday. 

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said it started with a report about a suspect firing shots into an unoccupied home on Capitol Loop. Page said a deputy got word of the suspect's location on Spearman Road and Cunningham Mill Road, and that's when shots were fired. 

Page said the suspect shot at the deputy, and the deputy fired back. 

Officials said the suspect has been taken into custody. 

Page said no one was injured and the FBI has arrived to take over the investigation. 

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates. 

Shots fired at Rockingham County deputy

1 / 4
WFMY
Investigators said a deputy responded to a report about someone firing shots into homes. When the deputy located the suspect, the suspect shot at the deputy.

Related Articles