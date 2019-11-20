WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gunfire erupted in a Winston-Salem neighborhood on Tuesday night. Winston-Salem Police say the shooting stemmed from a drug deal.

Police say three men were shot -- one of them died.

Investigators say Danielle Miller met Chavez Brown on Peachtree Street to allegedly purchase a controlled substance. Police say two men tried to rob Brown during the exchange, and that's when shots rang out. They say bullets struck all three men.

Police say one of the men involved in the armed robbery, identified as Ajian Jones, died at the hospital.

Police arrested Danielle Miller, and charged her with assault with a deadly weapon and aiding and abetting an armed robbery.

Police expect additional charges in this case.

